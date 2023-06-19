Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 853.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.85 on Monday, reaching $217.08. 6,874,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.51 and a 200 day moving average of $204.61.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

