Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $217.08 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The stock has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.61.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

