Lpwm LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.9% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IEFA traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,516,514 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

