Lpwm LLC Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Lpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 0.5% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VHT traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $244.53. 105,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,260. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $219.58 and a one year high of $259.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.25.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

