Lpwm LLC Purchases 1,321 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Lpwm LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.1% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,418,094 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,928,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,012 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,053,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,460,000 after purchasing an additional 179,593 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,878,523.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 4,677,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677,396 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,319 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.29. The company had a trading volume of 195,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,911. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $46.39.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

