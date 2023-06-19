Lpwm LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Lpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,980,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,421,000 after acquiring an additional 426,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 661,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after acquiring an additional 406,706 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,781,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 195,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 36,362 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 187,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

TAN traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $72.79. 687,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,961. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.97 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

