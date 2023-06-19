Maiar DEX (MEX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $45,228.50

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $19.78 million and approximately $45,228.50 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018908 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018384 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015115 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,413.80 or 1.00016432 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002486 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000056 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $39,143.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.