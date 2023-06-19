Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 3.2% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Drake & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

FI stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.96. 6,420,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,822. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.78 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

