Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 2.8% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,990. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.18 and a 200 day moving average of $249.09. The company has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

