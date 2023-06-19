Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Purchases 2,094 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.2% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.43. The stock had a trading volume of 29,703,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,871,100. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average is $72.75. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

