Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after acquiring an additional 138,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after acquiring an additional 208,671 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.51 on Monday, hitting $376.53. 5,882,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,439. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.09 and its 200 day moving average is $365.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.20. The company has a market capitalization of $356.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

