Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MTRN. CL King upped their price objective on Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of MTRN opened at $109.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.08. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.10 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. Materion’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.09%.

In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,130.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Materion by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $14,780,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Materion during the first quarter worth about $16,958,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $8,015,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Materion by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 239,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,970,000 after acquiring an additional 65,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

