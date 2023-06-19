Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MAT. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.26 on Thursday. Mattel has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.