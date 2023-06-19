MELD (MELD) Price Hits $0.0137

MELD (MELD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, MELD has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One MELD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. MELD has a market capitalization of $24.17 million and $2.24 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,764,493,964 tokens. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.0135954 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,763,035.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

