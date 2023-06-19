Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 3.2% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ META opened at $281.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $287.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.75. The company has a market capitalization of $720.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,323. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Arete Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

