MetisDAO Achieves Market Cap of $84.52 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $84.52 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $18.92 or 0.00070716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018297 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018529 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00014952 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,757.45 or 0.99993131 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002448 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, "MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.6945198 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,371,872.72 traded over the last 24 hours."

