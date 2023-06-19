Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on shares of Mexco Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mexco Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.13. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $20.84.

Mexco Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mexco Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

