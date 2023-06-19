Mizuho Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $168.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.26.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $154.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $194.21.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Zscaler by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Zscaler by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Zscaler by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.