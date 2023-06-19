MKT Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $104.54. 6,197,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.31.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

