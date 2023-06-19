MKT Advisors LLC Has $262,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.90. 391,306 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average of $91.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.