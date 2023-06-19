MKT Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 118,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 33,988 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.48. 500,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,406. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $110.38. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.71.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

