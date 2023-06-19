MKT Advisors LLC Sells 287 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

MKT Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for 0.7% of MKT Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,197,000 after buying an additional 1,017,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,840,000 after purchasing an additional 737,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.93. 5,317,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,271. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.