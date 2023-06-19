Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Moderna comprises approximately 0.7% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Securities lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $128.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,499,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,576. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.52 and a 200 day moving average of $157.60. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at $276,630,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total value of $147,565.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,631,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,913,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,630,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,850 shares of company stock worth $61,918,563 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

