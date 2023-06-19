Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

MOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $358.82.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH opened at $278.02 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,941,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 233.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

