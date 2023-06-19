Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Cap Hits $171.84 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $171.84 million and approximately $28.01 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00042925 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00032480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00014938 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,072,184,631 coins and its circulating supply is 661,375,526 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.