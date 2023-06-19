Morgan Stanley Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $138.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average is $87.44.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $3,913,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,747,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,312,000 after buying an additional 164,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $2,644,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

