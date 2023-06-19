Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 285,710 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 221.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,710 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.39% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,649,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,330,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,519,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,224,000.

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $24.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

