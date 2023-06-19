Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $83.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.