Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Enzi Wealth grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $73.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.55. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

