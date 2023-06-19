Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 9,196 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,696 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 37.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen P. Marsh bought 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.40 per share, with a total value of $99,909.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,616. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 0.9 %

EFSC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $42.11 on Monday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $56.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.13 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

