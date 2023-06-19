Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,721 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $68.19 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.