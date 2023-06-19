Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,537 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 213,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 157,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after buying an additional 37,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 126,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after buying an additional 43,323 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYG opened at $76.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $82.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

