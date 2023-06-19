Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,259 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $60.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

