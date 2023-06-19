Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $55.86 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

