Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 444.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $70.46 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $72.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.91.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

