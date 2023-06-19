Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for 2.1% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $280.25 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.52 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

