Nano (XNO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.14 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $87.23 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002451 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,712.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.42 or 0.00289829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.54 or 0.00518626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00057576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.52 or 0.00398749 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003753 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

