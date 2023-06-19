Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Plans Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:QYLG)

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1386 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of QYLG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,700. The company has a market cap of $83.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

