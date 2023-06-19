Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Plans Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:QYLG)

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1386 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.
Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of QYLG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,700. The company has a market cap of $83.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $27.98.
Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile
