Navcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.95 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $43,291.18 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00106184 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00052423 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00032376 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00017220 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000413 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,385,746 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.