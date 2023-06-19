Navcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $41,374.01 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $41,374.01 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0506 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00105888 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00052039 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00032789 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017037 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003789 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,390,514 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

