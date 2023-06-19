NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $1.21 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.11 billion and $32.89 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00004561 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00042615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00031872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014731 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000697 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 922,740,485 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

