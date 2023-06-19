NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Position Increased by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,062 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $138,383,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 628.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,783,000 after buying an additional 930,506 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $33,359,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 123.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,004,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after buying an additional 553,689 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.81.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $747,585. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NTAP traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $74.37. 3,141,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,303. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $79.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.87.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

