New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Update

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDU traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.30. 1,567,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,644. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 0.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $754.15 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. Analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

