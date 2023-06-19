Next Level Private LLC Acquires 973 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Next Level Private LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,468 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.2% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 15.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 18.1% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 963,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,490,000 after acquiring an additional 147,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Intel by 84.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 133,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 60,884 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

