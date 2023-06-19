Next Level Private LLC Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Next Level Private LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Bank of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group raised its position in Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $29.19 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $232.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

