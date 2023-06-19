Next Level Private LLC Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Next Level Private LLC increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 4.1% of Next Level Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GE opened at $106.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average is $90.24. The company has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.87.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

