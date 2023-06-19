Next Level Private LLC Purchases 411 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 2.1% of Next Level Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 32.4% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 91,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.7 %

IBM opened at $137.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.53.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

