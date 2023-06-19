NFT Market Capitalization Tops $603,474.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $603,474.00 and approximately $602.43 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018476 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018358 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00014896 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,497.50 or 0.99980256 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002473 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01636388 USD and is down -4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $602.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.