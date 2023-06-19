NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,147 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after purchasing an additional 682,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,612,331,000 after purchasing an additional 133,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NIKE by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,028,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,209 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 1.0 %

NKE stock opened at $113.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $174.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

