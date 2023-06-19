Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens cut Noodles & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

Noodles & Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $155.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335,000.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity at Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 107,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,591.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,245,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,634.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 119,172 shares of company stock valued at $548,897. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 29,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

